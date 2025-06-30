It's back to the drawing board for the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason after yet another disappointing playoff exit, this time in a Game 7 at home against the Florida Panthers in the second round.

On Monday, the Maple Leafs made another move to improve their depth when they acquired forward Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

Maccelli was available during the season, but it turns out that he requested a trade that has now been granted, according to David Pagnotta of NHL Network. In return, the Mammoth get a conditional third-round pick.

“Maccelli had asked for a trade during the season,” Pagnotta reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Utah finally obliges him. Good additional for the Leafs. Mammoth get a conditional third.”

With this deal, the Mammoth get another quality asset to continue improving in the early years of their expansion, while the Maple Leafs get a player who can help them compete for a title right now.

Maccelli is coming off of a down year in his only season in Utah, but the Leafs are surely hoping that playing in a better situation will help him be a bit more productive. Last season, he played in just 55 games and recorded just 18 points for the newly-named Mammoth, formerly the Utah Hockey Club.

However, this is a good flier for the Leafs to take considering what Maccelli did during his first three seasons in the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes. He had 49 points in just 64 games in his second season in 2022-23 before recording a career-high 57 points while playing all 82 games in 2023-24.

Maccelli is still just 24 years old and will be 25 by the time next season starts, so he still has plenty of room to improve as well. Now, he will get to play with a number of talented offensive players in Toronto that should help him get back to a highly-productive level.