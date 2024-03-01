The Calgary Flames are hoping to build up a head of steam in the second of the 2024 NHL season and goaltender Jacob Markstrom could be a big key to their plans moving forward. Markstrom is the team's leader in goals against average, wins, and save percentage for a team that needs a big second half performance to clinch a playoff spot. The NHL rumor mill has takes on Markstrom's future in the league.
With the March 8 trade deadline looming, the Flames brass has been busy. General Manager Craig Conroy gave an update on a key defenseman after a recent trade. He also broke the silence on the Chris Tanev trade with the Dallas Stars.
Now the focus has turned to Markstrom's future.
Flames Goalie Gets Rumor Mill Update
A report from David Pagnotta of the NHL Network shared a perspective on a possible Markstrom trade.
Pagnotta wrote that the Devils have ‘tried to circle back' to possibly acquire Markstrom but the Flames are now intent on keeping him.
Further to this, the Devils tried to circle back but the #Flames are telling people they now plan on keeping Markstrom for the rest of this season. https://t.co/EmSllPjmk2
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 29, 2024
Fans React to Markstrom Rumors
Fans reacted to the rumors on X as Markstrom's future was discussed.
“The right message as they completely tear down the team around him,” one fan wrote with a sideways laughing and crying emoji.
“This is the message – we don't wan to compete for the Stanley Cup but we don't want to be awful enough to get top end players in the draft to get a Stanley Cup,” another fan added.
“Something seems wrong. I’m confused as to what’s the message? They just traded Tanev. If Markstrom is off the block you have to think Hanifin is too for the same reasons right?” another person who appeared to be a New Jersey Devils fan wrote.