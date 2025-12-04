Just three PLEs into their deal, it appears ESPN is not happy with WWE, at least that's what professional wrestling fan Freddie Prinze Jr. said.

During the latest episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast (via Fightful Select), Prinze said that ESPN is “so unhappy” with their WWE deal, which secured all of their PLEs airing on ESPN+ in the United States. Previously, they aired on Peacock in the United States.

“ESPN, by the way, is so unhappy with the deal. I was talking to a friend of mine who works for Disney, and he was just like, ‘Yo, they're so — they better make their money back on this deal.’ He just said, ‘They're hot,'” Prinze claimed.

A report has refuted ESPN being “unhappy” with their WWE deal

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later denied this rumor. A “higher up” in WWE reportedly told Sapp that “no one in WWE upper management is aware of Freddie Prinze's role in wrestling or otherwise.”

Additionally, an ESPN representative “claimed that they haven't heard that chatter,” and they added that ESPN has “enjoyed working with WWE.”

In fairness, WWE is only three PLEs into their ESPN deal. They made the agreement in August 2025, and the first PLE to take place during the deal was Wrestlepalooza on Sept. 20. It was a quick turnaround after Clash in Paris, the last PLE to air on Peacock, on Aug. 31.

Then, it was time for Crown Jewel, which emanated from Perth, Western Australia, Australia, on Oct. 11. The most recent PLE was Survivor Series: WarGames, which took place on Nov. 29.

It will take more time for both sides to make a verdict on their arrangement. Only three PLEs in, it may be too soon for ESPN or WWE to come to a conclusion. The deal still has years to go, so buckle in.