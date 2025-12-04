Brawl Stars Season 45 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Mechmas is the theme of Season 45, with new skins  and more to celebrate over the next 30+ days. This season, players can earn more power points, coins, and more from the Brawl Pass. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Brawl Stars Season 45 Brawl Pass Rewards.

Brawl Stars Season 45 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops, & More

TIERFREE PASSBRAWL PASSBRAWL PASS PLUS
Free Tier1000 Coins1000 Bling1500 Bling
11000 Power PointsPlayer Pin
21000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
3Starr Drop100 Bling
4100 Credits100 Credits
5Starr DropPlayer Pin
610 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
7Starr Drop100 Bling
8100 Credits100 Credits
9Starr DropPlayer Pin
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12100 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropPlayer Pin
141000 Coins1000 Coins
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropPlayer Pin
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling.
201000 Coins1000 Coins.
21Starr DropNew Spray.
22100 Credits100 Credits.
23Starr Drop100 Bling.
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points.
25300 Credits1000 Credits.
2610 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
27Starr Drop100 Bling
28100 Credits100 Credits
29Starr DropPlayer Pin
301000 Coins1000 Coins
31Starr Drop100 Bling
32100 Credits100 Credits
33Starr DropPlayer Pin
341000 Coins1000 Coins
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropPlayer Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling
401000 Coins1000 Coins
41Starr DropPlayer Pin
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropPlayer Icon
46100 Credits100 CreditsMecha Wasp Mandy Skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling
483500 Coins1000 CoinsMecha Shade Mandy Skin
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropMecha Sandy SkinHardwired Player Title
Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 45 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 3,000 Power Points, 11,500 Coins, 2,000 Credits, and multiple Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Gigi.

Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more bling to purchase skins, and more power points to upgrade brawlers. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a Mecha Sandy at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost, two additional Mandy skins, and more. They also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Overall, Season 45 brings a Mechmas theme to the game. But more importantly, this marks one of the last seasons before Supercell adds some big changes to the game. Starting in Season 46, we'll see big changes to the Brawl Pass, as well as a new power called Buffies. But for now, enjoy the latest season which comes packed full of holiday cheer (rewards).

Best of luck earning all the different rewards you can in Season 45!

