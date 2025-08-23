Detroit Lions rookie Isaac TeSlaa is making sure fans remember his name before the regular season kicks off. In Saturday’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans at Ford Field, the Michigan native hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Allen, then broke out a flawless “Worm” celebration that had fans on their feet.

The play was a perfect example of what TeSlaa has shown all summer — poise in contested situations and the ability to turn opportunities into highlights. Beating Texans cornerback D’Angelo Ross down the sideline, TeSlaa secured the over-the-shoulder grab to put Detroit ahead 7-3. The rookie capped it off by sliding into the worm and then firing Cupid’s Arrow with teammate Tom Kennedy, giving the crowd a flash of old-school NFL celebration flair.

What a CATCH by Isaac TeSlaa for the TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/ufvpycXhIy — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

This wasn’t the rookie wide receiver's first big moment under the lights at Ford Field. Just a week earlier, he hauled in an 18-yard score — his first touchdown at home — and called it one of the coolest moments of his life. Now, with three touchdowns across three preseason games, the third-round pick out of Arkansas is turning every chance he gets into real roster momentum.

TeSlaa’s preseason totals now stand at double-digit catches for nearly 150 yards and three touchdowns, already matching the scoring production from his entire 2024 season at Arkansas. That consistency has also come with one quarterback — Allen. All three of his receiving touchdowns have come from the veteran backup, who continues to make his own case to win the QB2 job over Hendon Hooker.

For the Lions, his development is arriving right on schedule. The rookie has shown steady growth each week, turning preseason opportunities into highlight plays. General manager Brad Holmes called him one of his favorite pass catchers in the 2025 draft class, and TeSlaa is already backing up that confidence with production on the field.

For fans, the emergence of the third round pick has been about more than just stats — it’s energy. A Michigan-born rookie making big plays at Ford Field, celebrating with throwback moves, and providing depth in a receiver room loaded with questions is exactly the kind of story that energizes a fan base heading into a season of high expectations.

Detroit’s offense already has stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown, but if TeSlaa continues on this trajectory, he could become one of the surprise contributors of the 2025 season. His knack for big plays, combined with his personality on the field, has given Lions fans a reason to believe they might have found another hidden gem.