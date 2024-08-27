Patrik Laine was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Montreal Canadiens a little over a week ago, but that might not have been the ideal landing spot for Jackets general manager Don Waddell.

The new executive made it clear throughout the offseason that trying to trade Laine's hefty $8.7 million AAV was no easy task, and it looks like the Finnish forward had to shut down a trade elsewhere first.

“Yes, there were other teams interested,” reported hockey insider Renaud Lavoie on BPM Sports' Le Club du Matin earlier this week. “Laine asked for a trade, as most people know. He apparently refused an offer [from another team] before the Canadiens’ one came in.”

Although the specific team wasn't mentioned, it must have been one on Laine's 10-team no-trade list. Lavoie also made it clear that Montreal was a top destination for the former 44-goal scorer.

“It’s a place he wanted to play,” Lavoie explained.

Waddell explained this summer that he was looking to make a ‘hockey trade', one that would not involve Columbus retaining any of Laine's salary. That was achieved in the deal, although the return was underwhelming. Not only did the Blue Jackets get only defenseman Jordan Harris from the Habs, they also coughed up a second-round pick in the process.

Although $17.4 million over two years is a ton of money to be paying a player who appeared in only 18 games in 2023-24 — and recorded a paltry nine points — Laine looks to be a great fit with the Canadiens and he should be rejuvenated as he looks to bounce back in hockey's most prolific city.

Patrik Laine should fit right in with Canadiens

Laine figures to slot right into the top-six and onto the first powerplay unit come October.

Daily Faceoff currently projects the 26-year-old beginning the 2024-25 campaign at second-line right-wing along with Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach, as well as with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson on PP1.

The 6-foot-5 winger had two fantastic if shortened seasons with the Blue Jackets, recording 26 goals and 56 points in 56 games in 2021-22 and following it up with another 52 in 55 in 2022-23.

Although last year went off the rails, with Laine injuring his shoulder and shortly after spending six months in the NHL/NHLPA's Player Assistance Program, he looks to be healthy heading into training camp.

If he can return to his early career form, when he scored 30 goals or more in three consecutive seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, the Habs could have fleeced Columbus here.

And even if Laine doesn't work out, his contract will be off the books in two years — right around the time when the rebuilding Canadiens will be looking to compete for Stanley Cups once again.