Aug 8, 2025 at 11:04 AM ET

The NFL on Fox will get their new in-studio analyst following the retirement of Jimmy Johnson in March. Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski will take over, per Ari Meirov for The 33rd Team.

Gronkowski will sit alongside Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee, and Howie Long for the 2025/2026 season.

Since retiring as a player in 2022, there's been speculation as to what is new for Gronkowski. Earlier this year, Gronkowski shut down rumors that he was coming back at the age of 35.

In addition, he refuted the notion that he would be coaching the New England Patriots or any other team.

“Gronk” played 11 seasons in the NFL. He won four Super Bowl titles with the Patriots (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021). He played nine years in New England and his final two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time First-team All-Pro, and made the NFL 2010's All-Decade team. Additionally, he made the NFL's 100th All-Time anniversary team.

Along the way, he cultivated one of the most endearing and charismatic reputations in all of sports. His easy-going, fun-loving personality matches with his work ethic and family-oriented ethos.

In all, those qualities make him suited for this new role.

The prevalence of Rob Gronkowski on Fox Sports

At Fox, Gronkowski will provide commentary and analysis during the pre-game and post-game shows.

Furthermore, he will enhance his image by venturing out into other areas with the backing of Fox.

Gronkowski will be the Grand Marshall at the Indianapolis 500 in the “Snake Pit” during the race.

He will also join a growing pantheon of former athletes who have found a home at Fox. Among those include Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz who are part of the MLB coverage.

The NFL on FOX will air its first broadcast of the season on Sunday September, 7th.