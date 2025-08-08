Tom Brady may go down as one of the best players to ever put on a New England Patriots jersey, and the team is showing signs that it may be true. Before their preseason game against the Washington Commanders, the Patriots will be unveiling a 12-foot bronze statue of Brady, which would make him the first player in the team's history to have such an accomplishment.

Tom Brady’s statue will be unveiled live on Patriots social and digital platforms tonight at 6:00 PM.

pic.twitter.com/crrjgcsfGt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2025

Owner Robert Kraft shared a statement on the statue.

‘To perpetuate the legendary legacy of this once-in-a-lifetime player, the statue will stand alone in the plaza outside of the Hall of Fame to symbolize his position, not as the greatest in franchise history, but the greatest in all of NFL history,” Kraft said.

Brady is supposed to be present at the ceremony, which will include remarks from Kraft and Brady himself.

It's no surprise that Brady is receiving something like this, especially when looking at all he did with the Patriots. He was able to lead the team to five championship wins, and he's been considered one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. Though he left to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final years of his career, he will always be remembered as a Patriot.

This isn't the first time that Brady has been honored by the Patriots since he's been retired. In 2023, they acknowledged his retirement with pregame and halftime ceremonies in their opening day game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was then honored the next season at Gillette Stadium, getting inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. His No. 12 jersey was also retired during the ceremony.

This statue just cements him more into Patriots' history, and it should be safe to say he was the best to do in the team's history.

Brady has now found himself as a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders and is Fox Sports' lead NFL game analyst.