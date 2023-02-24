The Pittsburgh Penguins were linked to Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun ahead of the NHL trade deadline, senior NHL columnist Pierre LeBrun wrote in a Friday article.

“Speaking of Chychrun, some interesting reporting from our Rob Rossi in Pittsburgh, who linked the Penguins to a possible deal with Arizona on the blueliner,” LeBrun wrote. “I checked in on that Friday morning, and indeed the Penguins have had multiple conversations with the Coyotes. Whether it leads to anything concrete between now and next Friday is hard to gauge.”

Jakob Chychrun scored seven goals and dished 21 assists in 36 games played for the Coyotes this season, according to Hockey Reference. He earned 60 goals and 110 assists in 373 NHL games played, all for the Coyotes. The 24-year-old defenseman was in the running for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, or the award given “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position,” after a 2020 run that featured 18 goals and 23 assists.

The Fourth Period Editor-in-Chief David Pagnotta said the Los Angeles Kings and the Coyotes have “taken things up a notch or two” and are in “consistent dialogue” regarding a Jakob Chychrun trade.

“I’m not sure if Dennis is the exact reason, but the talk here in L.A. suggests the Kings have upped their efforts this week to acquire Chychrun,” Pagnotta wrote. “The Kings and Arizona Coyotes have taken things up a notch or two and have been in consistent dialogue over a potential trade.

“The Kings and Bruins aren’t the only potential suitors, however, and that could certainly complicate matters for either team – not so much the Coyotes.”

Penguins centre Sidney Crosby discussed the importance of grabbing points ahead of a heated playoff race for an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot on Monday.

“There are a bunch of teams fighting for a couple spots right now,” Crosby said. “Every point is important, obviously with it being a divisional game – and not being able to get at least a point against them the last time, it becomes more important.”