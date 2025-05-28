The Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs again this year and have a lot of changes coming this offseason. They already fired Mike Sullivan and could be in for more change under Kyle Dubas. The Penguins signed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a one-year deal that did not provide much return. Now, Grzelcyk hits NHL free agency with a few different suitors for his next contract. Will he return to Pittsburgh or find a contender to join?

Grzelcyk spent the first eight seasons of his career with his hometown Boston Bruins. His dad is the TD Garden Zamboni driver, he was Boston University's captain for two seasons, and he went to the 2019 Cup Final with Boston. That heartwarming hometown story ended last summer, when Grzelcyk signed in Pittsburgh. With a new coach in Beantown, he could return. But there are better fits out there for the puck-moving defenseman in free agency.

Matt Grzelcyk had a disappointing season with the Penguins that could lead him to another team this summer. Or he could help Pittsburgh get back to the playoffs.

Matt Grzelcyk stays with the Penguins

The Penguins are entering a new era with whoever their next coach will be. Sidney Crosby is still putting together great seasons, but Kyle Dubas knows that the rest of the core needs a facelift. That could include trading Erik Karlsson, a puck-moving defenseman. If they do trade Karlsson, keeping Grzelcyk on a short-term, small-money deal could be part of the plan.

Even in a rebuild, teams need guys who can play at the NHL level. Grzelcyk can do exactly that on a second pair and could even run the power play. Karlsson's leaving would allow Grzelcyk to bump up in the power-play depth chart, making him a more valuable player. He also likely won't score one single goal all season next year like he did in 2024-25. Although it was not a great season this year, Grzelcyk could be a good fit for the Penguins.

Everyone finds their spot when they land with the Florida Panthers

The Panthers are one win away from making their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final. They have thrived defensively and scored timely goals to win nine of the last ten playoff series. That defense is built around Seth Jones, Gustav Nyquist, and Dmitry Kulikov. Those players were all outcasts from other teams. Former first-overall pick Aaron Ekblad is a free agent this summer, and Grzelyck could be the next outcast to come in and replace him.

Every defenseman in the NHL should have their agent call Bill Zito to express interest in free agency. The Panthers turned Oliver Ekman-Larsson from the worst contract in the league to a Stanley Cup Champion. Jones was disastrous in Chicago but helped win Game 7 against the Maple Leafs. Grzelcyk has high-end offensive talent, which could make him a great fit for the Panthers. He would likely have to take a pay cut, but he may be willing to do it to get a crack at the Cup.

Getting younger in Carolina

The Panthers are smoking the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final this year. Assuming they don't pull off a 3-0 comeback, the Hurricanes will need to make improvements this offseason. Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov are both pending free agents, and Grzelcyk can fill in for them on the back end.

The Hurricanes would be a great place for Grzelcyk to play in important games. While they have not been great in the Conference Final, they have gotten there three times. They need more offense, which Grzelcyk provides on defense. Shayne Gostisbehere has been excellent for them, but Grzelcyk could be a great second option for the power play.

Grzelcyk can help whatever team signs him in NHL free agency with his solid play on the blue line. After getting just a one-year deal in free agency last year, he could be an asset for a contender this year.