ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby hit the ice as the Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game at 51-21-9 on the year. That record has clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the Capitals. In their last game, they faced the New York Islanders. Dylan Strome opened the game with a power-play goal and then added another goal in the second period. In the third period, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored to make it 2-1, but Strome would complete his hat-trick on an empty net goal to seal the 3-1 victory.

Moreover, the Penguins are 33-36-12 on the year, which has eliminated the Penguins from the playoff picture. In their last game, the Penguins faced the Boston Bruins. The Bruins opened up with a goal from Elias Lindholm in the first period. Then in the second period, Fabian Lysell and Morgan Geekie scored to make it 3-0. Rickard Rakell would make it 3-1 in the second period, but Jakub Lauko put in an empty-netter in the third period as the Bruins won the game 4-1.

Here are the Capitals-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Penguins Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -105

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Capitals vs Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Capitals is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin leads the team in goals, coming in with 43 goals and 29 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has 13 goals and eight assists this year on the power play. Dylan Strome joins Ovechkin on the top line. Strome leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 29 goals and 52 assists. He also has nine goals and 24 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Anthony Beauvillier. Beauvillier has two goals and three assists in his 17 games with the Capitals.

The second line is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael. Dubois is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 20 goals and 45 assists this year, good for 65 points. McMichael comes in with 25 goals and 31 assists this year, sitting sixth on the team in points this year. The line is rounded out by Tom Wilson. Wilson comes into the game with 33 goals and 31 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points this year.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in the goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 20-14-3 on the year with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five starts and has given up three or fewer goals in two of the five games.

Why the Penguins Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby from the top line. He leads the team in points and assists this year, coming in with 32 goals and 57 assists, good for 89 total points. Crosby also has 12 goals and 14 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Bryan Rust. Rust is third on the team in points, coming in with 29 goals and 34 assists this year. Ville Koivinen rounds out the line. He has played in just seven games, coming in with five assists.

Meanwhile, Rickard Rakell leads the second line. He leads the team in goals and is second in points this year. Rakell comes into the game with 35 goals and 34 assists on the year. Further, Erik Karlsson has been solid from the blue line this year. He is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 11 goals and 42 assists this year.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in the goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 16-12-6 with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Jarry is 3-1-1 in his last five games. Further, he has allowed just 13 goals in the last five games with two shutouts.

Final Capitals-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. While this game means nothing in the standings, when these two rivals, led by Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, take to the ice, records do not mean much. The Capitals have not been great since clinching the top seed in the East and seeing Ovechkin break the goals record. Still, they do have the high capacity to score and are facing a goaltender who gives up over three goals per game. Meanwhile, the Penguins have scored four or more goals in four of the last six games. Expect a higher-scoring game in this one and take the over.

Final Capitals-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-142)