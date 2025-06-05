Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is not backing down from a bold decision that sparked controversy early in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final .

The moment in question came at 10 minutes and 49 seconds into the first period. Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett redirected a shot from Carter Verhaeghe into the net while falling into Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Knoblauch quickly threw the challenge flag, arguing that Bennett had interfered with Skinner’s ability to make the save. After a quick review, officials ruled that Edmonton defenseman Brett Kulak had initiated the contact that caused Bennett to crash into the crease, allowing the goal to stand.

The failed challenge gave Florida a two-minute power play. Just under two minutes later, Brad Marchand buried one to put the Panthers ahead 2-1. From there, the Oilers were playing catch-up.

While his failed challenge handed the Florida Panthers a critical power play and momentum shift, Knoblauch made it clear he would do it all over again.

“I would challenge that any day. I was told he was tripped, but from what I’ve seen this year if that play happens again, I’d challenge it again, said Knoblauch, unfazed by the fallout.

Despite the early drama, the Oilers clawed back.

Viktor Arvidsson scored early in the second period to tie the game at two. Florida regained the lead with another goal from Bennett before Mattias Ekholm answered for Edmonton in the third, sending the game into overtime.

That set the stage for Leon Draisaitl to play hero. After Tomas Nosek flipped the puck over the glass and gave Edmonton a power play, Draisaitl buried the game-winner with just 31 seconds left in overtime. It was his third overtime goal of the postseason, tying the NHL record for most in a single playoff run.

Connor McDavid was also instrumental, picking up two assists, including the one that led to the deciding goal.

The Oilers now hold a 1-0 series lead and will look to keep the pressure on when the Stanley Cup Final resumes in Edmonton for Game 2. Love it or hate it, Knoblauch’s gamble is just another twist in what is already shaping up to be a thrilling series.