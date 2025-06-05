Luka Doncic's physical condition was put under the microscope when his alleged poor conditioning was used as the justification behind the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade him away despite him being their (former) franchise player. In particular, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison did not believe that Doncic was going to stay healthy, believing that his body would instead break down as he thinks the Slovenian superstar doesn't take care of himself to the best of his ability — paving the way for the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire him.

But it looks as though Doncic has already taken everything that was said about him being “fat” and “lazy” to heart. Based off of footage captured by the Luka Updates account on X, it looks like the Lakers star has already lost a ton of weight, which is a promising sign even if the 2025-26 season isn't going to start until October.

Took a quick video before we entered pic.twitter.com/1Nont7sPJd — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

It does look like Doncic is leaner, which means that he could be quicker and more agile on the hardwood. This would help him on the defensive end more than anything. He had struggles on that end of the floor during the Lakers' first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and being quicker on his feet should help him keep in step with quicker guards who will look at him and deem him to be a weak spot.

Lakers fans, of course, are hyped up with this discovery of Doncic's apparent new physique.

“He deada** dropped so much weight already wtf I’m shaking Need next season to start now,” X user @BronGotIt wrote.

“Oh he locked in😭🔥,” @deadboylyfee added.

“That looks like 2021 luka man, im shaking,” @LukaUpdates furthered.

Article Continues Below

“No joke he might be near rookie year size lmao,” @GlockomaDFS claimed.

“cant wait to see luka dunks like in rookie season,” @LakersLuka77_ expressed.

Lakers fans must temper expectations over Luka Doncic's physique

It seems like every offseason, there is a video or photo that goes viral on social media suggesting that Doncic lost a ton of weight and is in the best shape of his career. Thus, Lakers fans have to be very cautious when it comes to their expectations of Doncic in the weight-loss department.

Nonetheless, Doncic should have the biggest chip on his shoulder after hearing his name be dragged in the mud towards the end of last season. The Lakers' first-round exit should also light an even greater fire underneath him.