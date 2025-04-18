The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have faced off in high-pressure action many times over the last decade and a half. Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have formed one of the most storied rivalries in NHL history. Fellow future Hall of Famer Evgeni Malkin has also played a critical part in this classic era.

These three men, who are all members of the exclusive Conn Smythe and Hart Memorial Trophy club, have built a mutual respect after sharing so many battles together. It is the kind that transcends the ice.

Following Thursday's regular season finale versus the Caps, the Penguins legends and three-time Stanley Cup champions honored Ovechkin for breaking Wayne Gretzky's longstanding all-time goal scoring record. They gifted No. 8 a Rolex watch, per The Washington Post's Bailey Johnson.

Penguins-Capitals rivalry takes a backseat to history

The PPG Paints Arena showed its appreciation for Ovechkin, flooding him with applause before the puck dropped. There are few milestones in sports that carry a true aura of invincibility around them. The Great One's goals record was one of those (his unfathomable points record is also on that list).

Regardless of the vitriol that has been spewed between both franchises and fan bases over the years, this seemingly impossible feat commands widespread recognition. Praising Ovechkin surely stung a little less after fans witnessed their Penguins beat the Capitals 5-2, ending an overall disappointing campaign on a positive note.

Crosby assisted on the go-ahead goal in the second period and then scored himself several minutes later, bringing his season point total to 91. Ovechkin found the net later in the period for career goal No. 897, giving the crowd yet another thrilling sequence in a rivalry chock-full of them. A fitting end to a historic NHL regular season.

Alex Ovechkin and Washington (51-22-9) now head to the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Pittsburgh (34-36-12) brace themselves for another long offseason. The Capitals' first championship came after they finally vanquished the Penguins, and the latter eliminated the former en route to winning their last three titles.

It just does not feel like the playoffs unless these competitors and teams collide. NHL fans should hope for at least one more high-stakes showdown between these three greats.