While he may not be participating in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to the Pittsburgh Penguins not earning a spot in the postseason, legendary center Sidney Crosby has still been keeping tabs on the action across the NHL from the comfort of his home. One series in particular that has captured his attention is the battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, which will be decided in Game 7 on Saturday night.

This series has gone back and forth, with the Avs jumping out to a 1-0 lead, only for the Stars to win two straight and take a 2-1 lead. Colorado has bounced back by winning Games 4 and 6, forcing a do-or-die Game 7 clash. Crosby has been paying close attention to this hard-fought series, and it sounds like he's excited to see who comes out on top when all is said and done.

“It has been great hockey,” Sidney Crosby said via The Athletic. “Fast, physical and both teams have had times of controlling momentum. Top players have contributed and goalies have had their moments of making big, key saves. It’s playoff hockey and only fitting it would go seven games between two solid teams like this.’’

Sidney Crosby hoping for thrilling conclusion to Avalanche-Stars series

The Avalanche-Stars series has lived up to the hype to this point, and the expectation is that it will continue in Game 7. Both these teams have Stanley Cup expectations, but only one can move on. Crosby knows the stakes, and he knows what it's like to take the ice in this sort of situation, as he's played in eight Game 7s over the course of his career.

There's no doubt that Crosby would rather still be on the ice with the Penguins in the postseason, but he's still enjoying the action, even if he isn't a part of it. Colorado and Dallas will square off on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, with the winner of this series moving onto the second round, where they will face the winner of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues first-round series.