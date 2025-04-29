The Pittsburgh Penguins fired Mike Sullivan on Monday after ten years as the head coach. He leaves with the franchise record for games coached, regular-season wins, playoff wins, and as the only coach to win two titles in Pittsburgh. With that resume, he became the hottest name on the coaching market. James Murphy of RG.org reported that the Bruins and Rangers are both interested in Mike Sullivan.

“He’s not just at the top of their list now; he’s the most coveted coach out there, and he’s likely about to become the highest-paid coach in the NHL,” a source told Murphy. “You know the Rangers are in on him and they’ll have no issues backing up the Brinks truck for him, so if the Bruins really want him, they know they need to act fast.”

You have to hear Sullivan say about two words before knowing he's from Massachusetts. He spent one year as a player with the Bruins, 1997-98, and two years as the head coach, 2003-04 and 2005-06. With Jim Montgomery thriving in St Louis, the Bruins could use a home-run hire.

Meanwhile, Rangers GM Chris Drury is about to hire his third head coach in four years. Given the money, Drury could bring Sullivan to New York.

What is next for Mike Sullivan?

Sullivan may have missed the playoffs in his last three years with the Penguins, but he did coach big games this year. He was the bench boss for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off and will be again in the 2026 Olympics. With that considered, Sullivan could take the year off from NHL coaching. But these jobs likely aren't going to open up this year.

The Bruins' job would present more than just an opportunity to come home for Sullivan. Boston's star defenseman Charlie McAvoy is his son-in-law. That would be a story game broadcasts would eat up, just like they did in the 4 Nations.

There is no family tie-in for Sullivan on Broadway, but the Rangers' job is the most coveted in the sport. Whenever the Jets draft a quarterback or the Knicks have a high pick, you always hear, “If you succeed, you'll be a king.” That is true for the Rangers as well, and especially after last year.

Sullivan could become an enemy in Pittsburgh by joining their rival Philadelphia Flyers. The Anaheim Ducks have an opening as well, the Canucks may not bring back Rick Tocchet, and things are up in the air with the Islanders.