The New York Rangers had an abysmal season in 2024-25. And it led to their missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021. It was a massive disappointment, especially considering how they began the season. New York could make some significant changes this summer, and defenseman K'Andre Miller is a player who could head out of town as a result.

Miller was once one of the best young defensemen in the NHL. In 2022-23, he had an incredible season, scoring nine goals and 43 points for a Rangers team that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he has seen his production decline in the last two years. And it has thrown his future on Broadway in doubt.

Miller could leave the Rangers in one of two ways. The St. Paul, Minnesota native is a restricted free agent this summer. This opens up the possibility of an offer sheet in NHL Free Agency. However, New York hold his negotiating rights, which puts a potential trade on the table. With this in mind, here are three teams that could make a move for Miller this summer.

Kings could use K'Andre Miller

The Los Angeles Kings hired Ken Holland as their new general manager this offseason. The veteran executive has one goal: get the Kings to the next level of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have been eliminated four years in a row by Holland's former team, the Edmonton Oilers. And all of these eliminations came in the first round.

The Kings have to try and bring back veteran defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov this summer. Gavrikov is a free agent on July 1. And he figures to make a sizable chunk of change on the open market. Should he leave, adding Miller makes sense.

The Kings and Rangers could work out a trade, or this could go to an offer sheet. Regardless of how this comes about, the fit is clear. Miller could become a long-term piece for Los Angeles on the left side of the blueline. And he has a chance to start fresh outside of the Rangers organization.

Red Wings are a fit for Rangers defenseman

The Detroit Red Wings also missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. And they are facing a ton of pressure to make the postseason sooner rather than later. Detroit has significant cap space this summer. More than that, they have their important core pieces locked up long-term.

The Red Wings could use a long-term, second-pairing defenseman on the left side of the blueline. Axel Sandin-Pellikka is on the way to the NHL. However, the Swedish right-shot needs a long-term defensive partner. There are a number of options on the market that could fill the role, and Miller makes a ton of sense for the Winged Wheel.

The Red Wings and Rangers have made a trade involving a defenseman this decade, with Detroit taking on veteran Marc Staal before the 2020-21 campaign. A trade for Miller would certainly be a lot different. But it would net the Red Wings an important piece to what they hope is a postseason charge in 2026.

Penguins are looking for young talent

The Pittsburgh Penguins also missed the playoffs. Pittsburgh has tried finding younger NHL talent over the years as they prepare for life without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. This summer could see some roster changes for Pittsburgh. Adding a defenseman like Miller could help offset some of those changes.

Erik Karlsson is a trade candidate for the Penguins this summer. Moreover, veteran defender Matt Grzelcyk is an unrestricted free agent on July 1. This creates a bit of a need for a defenseman this offseason. And they could pursue Miller in an attempt to find a long-term piece on the backend.

The Rangers and Penguins are division rivals, which could complicate things. But Pittsburgh has the money and draft capital to make a deal work. It depends on whether Pittsburgh and New York can agree to terms on a new contract.