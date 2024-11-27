Are the Philadelphia Flyers getting ready to unload defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen?

During a recent segment of TSN's Insider Trading, Darren Dreger stated that Flyers GM Daniel Briere could be looking to move on from the defensemen despite a handful of years remaining on his contract, via Philly Hockey Now.

“Danny Briere is one of the more active GMs and he’s taken a lot of calls,” Dreger indicated. “There’s a ton of interest, as we know, in veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. He’s a top-4 D and he’s got a couple of years after this year in term. That also checks a box in his favor.”

Additionally, Scott Laughton is allegedly drawing interest from other teams.

“Here’s another name that’s been out there on-and-off over the last couple of years, but back on, and not that Philadelphia wants to get rid of him,” Dreger continued. “But Scott Laughton is a centerman that is drawing a crowd. Lots of interest in him, but again, not eager to move him.”

“So, if they have to listen closer to the deadline, it’s going to take a premium draft pick or, likely, a top young prospect or NHL player.”

The NHL Trade Deadline is March 7.

Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen

A native of Finland, Ristolainen was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

He played his first several seasons with the team before eventually being traded to the Flyers in July of 2021 in exchange for Robert Hagg, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

He's played in 22 games so far in the 2024-25 NHL season, scoring one goal while adding four assists. He's skated in 735 career NHL games with the Sabres and Flyers, scoring 53 goals with 237 assists.

Ristolainen still has two years remaining on his current contract beyond this season with a $5.1 million cap hit.