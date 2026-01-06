Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara has been a busy individual since retiring from the NHL. He is still in elite shape, as shown by his marathon participation, and he is also still in the organization. In the same year he entered the Hockey Hall of Fame, Chara took on an advisory role with the Bruins' front office, and he will also see his jersey number retired to the TD Garden rafters. However, he doesn't have much interest in taking that role further right now, according to NHL.com reporter Amalie Benjamin.

“Right now, no. I feel very comfortable right now. I can't commit to full-time because I want to be with my kids and present with my family, but I don't know what the future will hold. Right now, I'm really comfortable, and I love what I do,” Chara explained. “I honestly love coming to the rink, I love being with the guys and sharing my experiences and sharing my advice, so right now I'm really good where I'm at. Honestly, I don't seek any titles. I have no ego to go somewhere like upstairs or on the bench. I just feel really good where I'm at.”

It's challenging to keep hyper-competitive people like Chara out of the game. All around professional sports, you see some of the game's toughest competitors stick around after retirement to coach or manage teams. While those players' bodies can't keep up with the rigors of playing anymore, they still need the challenge of winning.

There's no doubt that Zdeno Chara is going above and beyond in his role as an advisor, as he did during his playing career. However, with the door still somewhat open from his comments, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him take a more significant role in the future.