The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their third meeting with the Chicago Bears this season, and this time it will be in an NFC Wild-Card Round matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday.

The Packers rested most of their starters in their regular-season finale loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the road, but that approach obviously changes for the Bears clash, and Green Bay could even have one of its best players on the offensive line returning to action.

“Matt LaFleur expects Zach Tom to play this week for the first time in a month. He says it'll be a ‘big boost' for #Packers to have their right tackle back on the field,” Ryan Wood of USA Today shared on Tuesday via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Tom suffered a knee injury during the Packers' 34-26 loss on the road to Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in Week 15. It was the same game where Green Bay also lost superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to a season-ending ACL injury.

In the three games that Tom missed since the meeting with the Broncos, the Packers gave former first-round pick Jordan Morgan an increased role on the offensive line. With Tom returning, Green Bay should feel more confident in its offense that finished the 2025 NFL regular season ranked 16th overall with an average of 23.0 points per game and 15th with 332.6 total yards per outing.

The Packers are not in great form heading into the playoffs, having gone 0-4 toward the end of the regular season, but with a healthier group, Green Bay is looking to get past Chicago and move on to the next round of the playoffs.