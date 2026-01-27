The men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy is set to start on Feb. 11. Team Sweden will take to the ice on the first night of competition, facing host nation Italy. Expectations are high for Sweden at the Olympic Games, and there is hope for a gold medal.

Still, the team has had to make injury replacements heading into the tournament.

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be replacing the injured Jonas Brodin, according to an announcement by the Swedish Ice Hockey Association on X, formerly Twitter.

Lindholm played his junior career and the beginning of his professional career in Sweden, all with Rogle BK. He was then the sixth overall selection of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2012 NHL Draft. Lindholm played one season with the Ducks' AHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals, before jumping to the NHL in 2013-14. He would stay with the Ducks until being traded to the Bruins during the 2021-22 campaign.

The blue liner did not represent Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, and last played for Sweden in 2018 at the World Championships. That year, Sweden defeated the United States in the semifinals before taking the gold medal in a shootout victory over Switzerland.

Lindholm will be replacing Brodin, who was placed on IR by the Minnesota Wild and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The Wild will still have representation playing for Tre Kronor at the Olympics. The team also announced that Marcus Johansson will be replacing the injured Leo Carlsson on the roster. This will be Johansson's second Olympic Games, as he played in 2014 in Sochi. That year, Sweden lost in the gold medal game to Canada, settling for silver.

Meanwhile, Lindholm still needs to focus on the Bruins until the Olympic break. The Bruins are 30-20-3 this year, sitting tied for third in the Atlantic Division, and currently holding a wild card spot. The Bruins, and their newest Olympian, will return to the ice on Tuesday night to host the Nashville Predators in one of their last four games before the break.