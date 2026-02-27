The Boston Bruins are in a playoff spot as play resumes across the NHL. Boston got off on the right foot with a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, as well. They could be buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline, and they seem ready to go for broke if they can bolster their roster.

The Bruins are searching the trade market alongside their fellow playoff contenders. What they do on the market certainly remains to be seen, with about a week left until the deadline. However, they are reportedly willing to trade a former top prospect in the right deal.

“One piece the Bruins are dangling and have made available is young forward Matthew Poitras, who is in the final year of his entry-level contract,” David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported recently.

Poitras has had an interesting career to this point. He made his NHL debut at just 19 years old, making the opening night roster one season removed from being drafted. He only played 33 games, but he scored five goals and 15 in those games. The next season, he managed 11 points in 15 games.

The young Bruins forward has only skated in three games this year. However, he has shown promise at the AHL level. He played at a point-per-game level with the Providence Bruins in 2024-25. This season, his offensive production in the AHL is down. But he is still on pace for around 45 points.

Poitras has some intriguing potential and could be a good player in the right situation. Whether he finds himself on the move remains to be seen. This is certainly a situation fans must monitor heading into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.