The Boston Bruins are used to winning a lot of NHL games, and that has been happening a good amount this season. Boston currently holds a 33-20-5 overall record. The Bruins are rumored to be looking to upgrade ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

There are two specific places on the roster where Boston wants help.

“The Boston Bruins are looking to address two areas of their club before the trade deadline kicks in next Friday and GM Don Sweeney in the market for a top-six forward and a right-shot defenceman,” The Fourth Period reported.

Boston is reportedly willing to part ways with one specific player, in the hopes of meeting their needs.

“One piece the Bruins are dangling and have made available is young forward Matthew Poitras, who is in the final year of his entry-level contract,” the outlet added.

The NHL trade deadline is on March 6.

Bruins hope to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Bruins are hoping to once again make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston missed the postseason in 2024-25, for the first time since 2016.

While the team has won six of their last 10 games, the club has struggled defensively at times this season. Boston has allowed 184 goals on the year.

Boston tried to make a deal earlier this NHL season for Rasmus Andersson, but it didn't work out. The Calgary Flames instead sent Andersson to Las Vegas. Even though Boston lost out on Andersson, the Bruins reportedly have stayed aggressive in their search for a defenseman.

A team Boston has reportedly been in contact with is the St. Louis Blues.

“Among the players the Bruins could have interest in, Olympic silver medalist Colton Parayko is one among them. The 32-year-old hulking defender certainly fits the mold of what the Bruins are looking for on the back end and, based on a conversation I had last night, sounds like someone Boston has liked for a while,” Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco wrote.

Boston next plays on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.