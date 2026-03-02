The Boston Bruins entered the 2025-26 NHL season without a ton of expectation outside of TD Garden. They were coming off their worst Eastern Conference finish in decades, bringing up the rear in the Atlantic Division. The writing on the proverbial wall prompted Boston to trade future Hall of Famer Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers.

Yet, with 23 games remaining in the season, the Bruins find themselves in a Wild Card spot. They are 33-21-5, sitting in the final playoff spot. If they were in the Western Conference's Pacific Division, they would be in first place. But the Atlantic is stacked, leaving them fifth.

It puts the Bruins in a precarious position as the NHL's trade deadline approaches.

On Monday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney shed light on the team's mindset going into the deadline, per the Bruins writer Joe Haggerty.

Article Continues Below

“We’re looking to give this [Bruins] team a bump [with a trade to improve the team] because they deserve it, but it’s with an eye toward the long term as well as improving this season’s team.”

Morgan Geekie has emerged as an offensive stud this season, part of the team's surprising success. They still have all-world David Pastrnak, as well as a handful of other very talented players.

But if Boston decides to be a buyer at the trade deadline, at what cost? Will the team improve enough to make a run at a Stanley Cup? Only time will tell. If recent history tells us anything, though, look for Boston to be rather aggressive.

Sweeney has not been shy pulling the trade trigger, completing six trades during the week of the deadline last year.