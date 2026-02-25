The Boston Bruins (32-20-5) are ready to resume their surprising season as they hold on to the eighth and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference. While this is far better than most observers expected from them this season, there's no reason why they can't finish the job and earn their spot in the playoffs during the final 25 regular-season games.

The Bruins might be able to hold on to the No. 2 Wild Card spot or even climb the standings without general manager Don Sweeney making any moves. However, head coach Marco Sturm, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman deserve to get as much help as they can from the Bruins front office in order to make the team stronger.

The Bruins want to make the playoffs, but the idea is to be as competitive as possible once they get there. As the Bruins prepare for the home stretch of the season, there are moves to make by the March 6 trade deadline.

The ideal moves would include strengthening the team's blue line crew and adding a veteran forward who can fit in on the second or third line to increase scoring.

Right shot defenseman Justin Faulk of the St. Louis Blues would be the ideal candidate to give the Bruins added strength on defense, while forward Ryan Donato of the Chicago Blackhawks would be a fine add up front.

Justin Faulk fits in on the Bruins No. 2 defense pair

The Bruins have been a tough and physical team throughout the season. They have gotten back to their roots by handing out thumping body checks and preventing opponents from dominating in the offensive zone. That did not happen last season when the Bruins fell apart and finished in last place in the Atlantic Division.

They have defended their own zone rather well for Sturm, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy has led the way with his physical play, solid puck-carrying ability and accurate passing.

McAvoy's defense partner Jonathan Aspirot has been a solid find for the Bruins. He does not get rattled and does what Sturm asks of him.

Hampus Lindholm is an excellent No. 2 defenseman and he has had a solid season after injuries sent him to the sidelines for the majority of the 2024-25 season. Mason Lohrei is his defense partner and he has shown some offensive skills, but he can't always win the battle for the puck against more physical players.

This is where Faulk would best fit in if the Bruins were able to make a deal for him with the Blues.

Faulk is a 15-year NHL veteran who has spent his last seven seasons with the Blues and his first eight with the Carolina Hurricanes. He is having an excellent offensive season with struggling St. Louis as he has scored 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points.

At 6-0 and 209 pounds, Faulk is far stronger than Lohrei and would have an excellent chance to win the physical battles that Lohrei regularly loses.

Ryan Donato could be excellent addition to the No. 2 or No. 3 line

Donato started his career with the Bruins and he is in his ninth year in the league. He spent his first 1-plus seasons in Boston before moving on to the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken. He has been with the Blackhawks for three seasons.

Article Continues Below

He struggled to establish himself as a legitimate scorer throughout the majority of his career, but the lights went on for him last season when he scored 31 goals and 31 assists.

He has not been quite to that level this season, but he has 13 goals and 12 assists through 57 games and it's clear that the 29-year-old has scoring talent.

Going back to the team that drafted him would likely spark Donato and give the Bruins a lift. Donato could play on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt or on the No. 3 line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov.

Doing nothing or trading young talent could lead to Bruins nightmare

The Bruins have a fine team right now and they could probably play respectable hockey down the stretch even if Sweeney did not make any moves.

However, that would send the wrong message to the team. The Bruins certainly can get stronger and more experienced by making the right trades, but doing nothing would send a message that the front office does not believe that the team could rise above its current status.

The other nightmare scenario would be trading one of the younger and more talented players for an aging veteran. Trading 3rd-round draft picks or later would be acceptable. Moving a veteran forward like Viktor Arvidsson would be acceptable, as would trading Lohrei.

However, any deals that involve Minten, Khusnutdinov, Alexander Steeves or one of their first-round draft picks could turn out to be nightmarish for the Bruins.