Team USA may have been expecting another easy game against Denmark in the team's second game of the Olympic competition. However, the Americans carried a narrow 4-3 lead into the third period despite dominating possession and the shots on goal.

Swayman has given up 3 goals on only 11 shots? pic.twitter.com/uZx0x3iIex — Carri Ann Timpf (@carriannt) February 14, 2026 Expand Tweet

PULL SWAYMAN!!

Do not let him back in that net for the rest of the Olympics. #Olympics26 #USA #OlympicHockey — T Bone (@TeeBoneFerguson) February 14, 2026

Team USA goaltender Jeremy Swayman was struggling throughout the first 40 minutes as he gave up 3 goals on just 12 shots. Two of the goals were highly questionable and fans of Team USA were quite upset with Swayman's performance.

Fans were questioning why Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan gave the Boston Bruins goaltender the opportunity to play. Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets is widely considered the No. 1 goalie for the Americans. He was in net for the team's 5-1 victory over Latvia in Thursday's opening game. In addition to Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars is the third American goalie. Some observers preferred to see him in the net over Swayman.

Denmark scores shaky goals against Swayman

Nick Olesen of Denmark opened the scoring in the first period on a goal that appeared to go off defenseman Zach Werenski's skate. That goal did not appear to be Swayman's fault.

Article Continues Below

However, Nicholas Jensen scored shortly after the midway point of the first period when he nailed a shot as he crossed center ice. It was stunning to see the puck get past Swayman.

The U.S. rebounded from a 2-1 deficit to start the middle period by scoring 3 consecutive goals by Brady Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin. However, instead of going into the locker room with a 4-2 lead after two periods, Phillip Bruggisser of Denmark scored on a slap shot from inside the blue line with just 3 seconds remaining.

That cut the lead to 4-3, and led to USA fans complaining about Swayman's performance.

The United States added two goals in the third period and pulled out a 6-3 victory despite Swayman's gaffes.