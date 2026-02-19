The Boston Bruins made a bit of a surprising move on Wednesday. They recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro from the AHL's Providence Bruins under emergency conditions. The emergency designation on the recall had some fans concerned over the nature of the move. However, the move is not the result of anything serious.

NHL teams are allowed to practice again, per the rules of the league's Olympic break. The Bruins indeed returned to the practice rink. However, there was one major problem: they didn't have enough goaltenders to practice with. As a result, DiPietro was recalled.

“With both Joonas Korpisalo and Jeremy Swayman still in Milan representing their countries as quarterfinals play gets underway, the Bruins needed to make a call down to the P-Bruins for a goaltender at practice,” Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Hub recently explained.

Article Continues Below

This sort of move is not uncommon during international breaks. Anderson pointed out that the Bruins made this move last season during the 4 Nations Faceoff Tournament. Additionally, teams around the league have made emergency recalls to fill out their rosters for practice this year.

As a matter of fact, the Bruins may need to do this once again. Both Korpisalo and Swayman are still representing their countries at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Swayman and Team USA will face Slovakia in the semifinals, while Korpisalo's Finland will take on Canada.

The gold medal game will take place on Saturday morning. And there is a legitimate chance both Bruins goaltenders face each other for golden glory in Milan.