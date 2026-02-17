The Boston Bruins are in a playoff spot in somewhat surprising fashion. 2025-26 seemed like a retooling year for the Bruins after they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. However, Boston owns the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference at this time. And they are in a position to add to their roster if they so wish.

It appears as if the Bruins may be examining the trade market, too. The Bruins were one of three teams linked to St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk by NHL insider David Pagnotta. Pagnotta made the connection in his most recent trade board for The Fourth Period.

“Teams looking to add a veteran right-shot defenceman to their roster are eyeing Faulk, who has another year left on his contract,” Pagnotta wrote of Faulk's trade candidacy. “He owns a 15-team no-trade list and will have some say if he’s moved. The Blues are open to it, but will they find the right deal?

Faulk's name has popped up in the trade rumor mill over the course of the season. The Blues are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, and are likely to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As a result, general manager Doug Armstrong is likely to examine the market and see what he can get on some of his top players.

Faulk is a reliable two-way defenseman who has been trusted to play north of 20 minutes per night. He holds his own at 5v5, but may be able to excel in a second-pairing role. Whether the Bruins land him or another team swoops in, he is a name to watch heading into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.