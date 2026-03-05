The Indiana Pacers traveled to the Intuit Dome on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, but the biggest story wasn't just the final score. It was the homecoming of Ivica Zubac, the longtime Clippers anchor who was traded to Indiana just last month.

Zubac spent seven seasons in the blue and red, becoming a fan favorite for his durability and interior presence. Returning to Los Angeles for the first time since the February 5 trade deadline, the veteran center was visibly moved by the reception. “Being back here and getting all this love from them, it’s very special,” Zubac said of the Clippers faithful.

“Being back here and getting all this love from them, it’s very special.” 💛 Ivica Zubac is back in L.A. for the first time tonight. pic.twitter.com/FD4l7t66UG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 5, 2026

Unfortunately for those hoping to see him back on the court, Zubac was ruled out for the game as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain. He has yet to make his official debut for the Pacers, as the organization has taken a cautious approach with his recovery while focusing on their future draft positioning.

Without Zubac in the lineup, the Pacers struggled to keep pace with a shorthanded but efficient Clippers squad. Los Angeles was running away with the game, leading 123-94 in the 4th quarter, led by Kawhi Leonard’s 29 points and eight rebounds. The Clippers' defense smothered Indiana all night, holding them to a dismal scoring output. Pascal Siakam did his best to keep the Pacers afloat with 29 points, but the lack of interior size was evident against a Clippers frontcourt that won the rebounding battle handily.

While the game was trending towards a blowout, the pre-game tribute for Zubac served as a reminder of his lasting impact on the franchise. For Indiana, the focus remains on getting its new big man healthy for a fresh start next season.