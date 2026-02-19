The Boston Bruins are currently 32-20 and fifth in the Atlantic Division, and they're looking to climb their way up the standings. With a few moving pieces on the roster, the team is looking to add some defenseman depth, and there are a few players they're willing to offer in a trade.

Two of those players happen to be Andrew Peeke and Viktor Arvidsson, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

“At the same time, Andrew Peeke and Viktor Arvidsson are on expiring contracts,” Shinzawa wrote. “Peeke, as a 27-year-old right-shot defenseman, has higher trade value than the 32-year-old Arvidsson. If a contender is eager to add right-side depth, the Bruins would be interested in adding to their pipeline. Ditto on Arvidsson, although the Bruins would not be as quick to break up their second line if the return is for a mid- to late-round selection.”

They also have a few draft picks that they can throw at other teams if they want to, but it's uncertain if they would be willing to give them up.

“They have two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, although the Toronto Maple Leafs’ selection, acquired in the Minten trade, may be too valuable to cede,” Shinzawa continued. “As for young players, the offensive potential of Mason Lohrei and Matt Poitras could make other GMs raise their hands.”

With the deadline coming in March, it will be interesting to see what the Bruins end up doing, and there's no doubt that they could use some more pieces to help them get over the top.