The Buffalo Sabres started off their draft day by keeping one of their young, burgeoning stars. After trading JJ Peterka to the Mammoth, Buffalo needed to keep some of their young stars. The Sabres' official account announced that Jack Quinn has signed a two-year contract extension. He was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and has played 178 games in the NHL. He was a restricted free agent before signing the deal.

“The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Jack Quinn to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.375 million, the team announced Friday. The deal runs through the 2026-27 season,” the official website reads.

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Jack Quinn to a two-year contract with an AAV of $3.375 million. pic.twitter.com/dUCNpxxOdC — Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Quinn had the best year of his career in 2024-25, scoring 15 goals and adding 24 assists in 74 games. The Sabres did not come anywhere close to the postseason, but Quinn showed some promise. With so much changing in the Buffalo organization, they are betting on this top-ten pick.

Quinn is one of many restricted free agents the Sabres have to sign or trade this offseason. Peterka was one, and Bowen Byram is another. Rumors have been swirling around the defenseman ahead of the draft, which could end in another trade of a solid young player.

Another defenseman, Jacob Bernard-Docker, is a restricted free agent. He was a part of their big trade deadline deal that sent Dylan Cozens to the Senators. The Sabres have a lot of defenseman under big-money contracts, but should try to keep one of Bernard-Docker or Byram. Even with Michael Kesselring on the blue line, they could use some inexpensive depth to fill out their team.

The Sabres pick ninth in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. There have not been any rumors about them trading the pick, but anything can happen on the draft floor. The first round of the draft is Friday at 7:00 p.m.