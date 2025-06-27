The Buffalo Sabres started off their draft day by keeping one of their young, burgeoning stars. After trading JJ Peterka to the Mammoth, Buffalo needed to keep some of their young stars. The Sabres' official account announced that Jack Quinn has signed a two-year contract extension. He was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and has played 178 games in the NHL. He was a restricted free agent before signing the deal.

“The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Jack Quinn to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.375 million, the team announced Friday. The deal runs through the 2026-27 season,” the official website reads.

Quinn had the best year of his career in 2024-25, scoring 15 goals and adding 24 assists in 74 games. The Sabres did not come anywhere close to the postseason, but Quinn showed some promise. With so much changing in the Buffalo organization, they are betting on this top-ten pick.

Article Continues Below
More Buffalo Sabres News
The Buffalo Sabres celebrate a win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center.
Sabres’ most realistic trade acquisition in 2025 NHL offseasonRB Hayek ·
GM Kevyn Adams with a mystery player, sabres logo in the background. NHL trade
The next trades Sabres must make after JJ Peterka blockbusterBryan Logan ·
image thumbnail
Grading JJ Peterka trade between Sabres, MammothChristopher Hennessy ·
Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77) controls the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Poehling (25) in the third period at Wells Fargo Center.
Sabres, Mammoth agree on JJ Peterka NHL tradeRexwell Villas ·
Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center.
NHL rumors: Sabres’ current strategy with coveted player who prefers tradeColin Gallant ·
image thumbnail
Exploring Sabres’ options with No. 9 pick in 2025 NHL DraftTristin McKinstry ·

Quinn is one of many restricted free agents the Sabres have to sign or trade this offseason. Peterka was one, and Bowen Byram is another. Rumors have been swirling around the defenseman ahead of the draft, which could end in another trade of a solid young player.

Another defenseman, Jacob Bernard-Docker, is a restricted free agent. He was a part of their big trade deadline deal that sent Dylan Cozens to the Senators. The Sabres have a lot of defenseman under big-money contracts, but should try to keep one of Bernard-Docker or Byram. Even with Michael Kesselring on the blue line, they could use some inexpensive depth to fill out their team.

The Sabres pick ninth in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. There have not been any rumors about them trading the pick, but anything can happen on the draft floor. The first round of the draft is Friday at 7:00 p.m.