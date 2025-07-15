The Buffalo Sabres have considered trading Bowen Byram for nearly a year at this point. Byram is a restricted free agent, which means he needs a new contract. Though the Sabres have prevented the possibility of an offer sheet, the young defenseman's long-term future may not be in Buffalo. However, his short-term future is another matter.

The Sabres and Byram are reportedly closing in on a new contract, according to The Athletic's Rick Dhaliwal. Buffalo had previously filed for salary arbitration with the young defenseman. This contract will avoid arbitration and keep Byram around.

The deal works out rather well for Byram. This contract is a two-year deal, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. This contract carries a cap hit of $6.25 million. The two-year term is beneficial for the Sabres defenseman, as Byram is slated to hit unrestricted free agency once the deal expires.

Could Sabres still trade Bowen Byram?

Article Continues Below

Byram is one of the more in demand defensemen on the trade market. He is relatively young at 25 years old. And he already has a Stanley Cup ring under his belt. In fact, he was quite dominant in that Stanley Cup Final for the Colorado Avalanche against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As a result, the Sabres could still decide to trade Byram before the season begins. They have a logjam on the left side of their defense as it is. This contract walks Byram right to unrestricted free agency, where he would likely be highly sought after, as well. Buffalo could get a good haul of assets if they made him available on the trade market.

Of course, there is reason to keep Byram, as well. He is a good defenseman who could still get better. And while a trade remains possible, there is nothing that necessitates a deal this summer. Whatever the Sabres decide to do, it's an intriguing move for Buffalo to sign Byram and avoid arbitration.