The Buffalo Sabres just made sure Ryan McLeod will wear blue and gold for the long haul. On Monday, the team announced a four-year contract worth $20 million, locking in one of the club’s most dynamic two-way centers.

The team’s official account celebrated the deal with a short, confident message. “Four more years of Clouder!” the Sabres official X account tweeted. It summed up what many Sabres fans already believed. McLeod earned this contract with relentless effort, a career season, and a style of play that fits perfectly with Buffalo’s vision.

Four more years of Clouder! ⚔️ We have signed Ryan McLeod to a four-year contract with an AAV of $5 million. Details → https://t.co/Es0DLMo4Vg#LetsGoBuffalo | @NorthtownAuto pic.twitter.com/wX8MR5ylbR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

McLeod stepped into Buffalo’s lineup last year after arriving from Edmonton in a summer trade. He did not waste time proving he belonged. In 79 games, he delivered 20 goals and 33 assists for 53 points, all personal bests. He skated with purpose every shift, using his speed to force turnovers and create odd-man rushes. His contributions never stayed limited to offense, logging in big minutes on the penalty kill, and he was ranked among the NHL’s leaders in shorthanded goals.

The Sabres have searched for reliable, versatile forwards who can handle any situation. The 25-year-old forward filled that gap right away. He won over 52.3 percent of his faceoffs in his career, led all Sabres forwards in penalty-kill ice time, and carried a plus-13 rating. Those numbers reflected more than just steady play. He tilted the ice in Buffalo’s favor whenever he stepped over the boards.

Coaches praised McLeod’s ability to change the game’s momentum with a single burst of speed. His skating ranks among the best in the league. He often left defenders flat-footed when he turned up the pace through the neutral zone.

The team fell short of the postseason again, but McLeod never let his effort fade. In the final game of the year, he posted a goal and two assists, helping Lindy Ruff collect his 900th career coaching win. That performance capped a season that showed why the front office values him so highly.

The new contract signals Buffalo’s commitment to building a deeper, more balanced roster. McLeod brings the kind of dependable presence the Sabres need behind top scorers like Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. He will anchor the middle six and serve as a leader for a young group that still searches for consistency.

Article Continues Below

This deal also reflects confidence in McLeod’s growth. The Sabres saw a player who keeps improving each season. They saw a center who can match up against elite opponents and still chip in offense. They saw a teammate who elevates the group around him.

Fans should expect McLeod to take on even more responsibility over the next four years. He will likely start in key defensive situations, lead penalty kills, and continue to chip in timely goals. His versatility gives Buffalo options when injuries or slumps appear.

The Sabres have spent years trying to shake off mediocrity. Moves like this show they have a clear strategy. They want players who work hard, play both ends of the ice, and help create a winning culture. McLeod checks every box.

When training camp opens, he will arrive with a fresh contract and the same commitment he brought last season. He will set an example for the prospects fighting for roster spots. He will bring the speed, energy, and defensive edge that Buffalo needs to take the next step.

Ryan McLeod’s extension did not grab as many headlines as some blockbuster deals around the league. That does not matter in Buffalo. The Sabres just secured a proven, hungry center who plans to keep growing with this team. For an organization eager to return to playoff hockey, that kind of signing feels like a smart investment.

McLeod came to Buffalo looking for a bigger role. He earned it. Now he has four more years to prove the Sabres made the right choice.