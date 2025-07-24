The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs for a 14th straight season, the longest playoff drought in the NHL. General manager Kevyn Adams needed to make major improvements to the roster if the team is going to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Sabres would make multiple moves this offseason, but it may not have made much progress in improving the roster.

The Sabres did lose a major part of their roster this summer. The team traded pending restricted free agent J.J. Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. He played in 77 games last year, scoring 27 goals and adding 41 assists. He was tied for second on the team in points last season. The team would add Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan in return for Peterka. They would also lose Jacob Bernard-Docker in free agency, but he played just 15 games with the team last season.

Overall, Adams and the Sabres would make 11 signings, but did they do enough to actually improve the team?

Jack Quinn gets an extension

The Sabres have brought back Jack Quinn on a two-year contract worth an AAV of $3.375 million. The Canadian winger was the eighth overall selection of the 2020 Draft by the team. He would make his NHL debut in 2021-22, playing in two games. Since then, he has remained with the NHL roster. He has been consistent when on the ice. In 2022-23, the forward played in 75 games, scoring 37 points. Still, he would play in just 27 games the next year, but did have 19 points. Then, last year, he played in 74 games and scored 39 points.

He will once again be a restricted free agent at the end of this contract, and is just 23 years old. His production also matches the pay he is receiving. If he can stay on the ice and continue to score near 40 points a year, this contract will be worth the pay.

Jack Quinn contract grade: B+

The Sabres re-sign Ryan McLeod

Another part of the young core is McLeod. The center is just 25 years old and was a solid part of the offense last year. He has signed a four-year $20 million extension to stay with the team. He was the 40th overall pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2018, and would see his first NHL action with the team in 2020-21. The center was traded last summer to the Sabres.

Last year he had a breakout season with Buffalo. He scored 20 goals while adding 33 assists, both career highs. His 53 total points also ranked him tied for fifth on the team in points last season. At $5 million per year, this may have been a slight overpay for the speedy center, especially considering he will be playing on the second or third line. These should be the prime years of his career, though, which helps with the grade.

Ryan McLeod contract grade: B

Buffalo gets a new goaltender

The Sabres struggled in goal last year. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was 24-24-5 with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He is slated to return as the starting goaltender. Meanwhile, James Reimer is still a free agent, and Devon Levi had a 4.12 goals against average, showing he still needs time in the AHL.

The team signed Alex Lyon to a two-year deal, which will bring some stability to the goaltending situation. He broke into the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017-18. He has spent time with the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Detroit Red Wings as well. In his career, the netminder is 51-38-11 with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. For a cost of just $1.5 million, he is a solid backup goaltender and should be worth the deal.

Alex Lyon contract grade: B+

Tyson Kozak returns to the team

Tyson Kozak is returning to the franchise on a three-year contract. He was the 193rd pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Sabres. After time in the WHL, he would join the Rochester Americans, the Sabres' AHL affiliate. This past season, he made his NHL debut, joining the Sabres for 21 games, scoring three goals and adding two assists. At a cost of just $775,000 per year, this is an affordable contract for the team. He has been solid in the AHL, playing well as a two-way forward. Kozak is strong on the penalty kill and is a physical presence on the ice. While this deal may not pay off this year, it could be solid in the long term.

Tyson Kozak contract grade: C+

The Sabres bring in Justin Danforth

Buffalo has also signed Justin Danforth to a two-year contract worth $1.8 million per year. After time in the ECHL, AHL, Liiga, and KHL, he would break into the NHL with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22. That year, he played in 45 games, scoring ten goals with four assists. After missing most of the next year, the Canadian has been solid in the last two seasons. He has played 132 games, scoring 19 goals with 38 assists over two seasons with Columbus.

Using the notion that an efficient contract is one point for every $100,000 of pay, the fact that the forward is being paid just $1.8 million, and has been averaging over 20 points per year, the team got a solid deal. Further, his career averages for 82 games place him at 28.7 points. If Danforth can play all 82 games, the Sabres may have a steal of a contract here.

Justin Danforth contract grade: B+

Bowen Byram stays in Buffalo

While there was speculation that defenseman Bowen Byram would be traded, he signed a two-year deal with the Sabres. He was the fourth overall pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2019, and would break into the NHL with the Avs in 2020-21. The blue liner was part of the 2022 team that won the Stanley Cup. He would be moved to the Sabres as part of the deal for Casey Mittelstadt.

This may end up being a solid deal for the team. To begin with, the team had plenty of cap space available by the time they made this deal, meaning the pay was not an issue. Further, Byram was expected to bring in between $5.1 and $7.2 million on his next contract, meaning at $6.25 million, the Sabres landed in the middle. He also helps keep defensive continuity for the roster. They can pair him with Rasmus Dahlin on the top rotation or have him on the second rotation with Kesselring. He has also improved defensively over the past two seasons and should continue to do so this year.

Bowen Byram contract grade: B

The remaining signings

The team also made some depth signings, primarily at the AHL level. Zac Jones could be an asset to the team. The 24-year-old defender has been in the NHL off and on since 2020-21. Overall, he has played 115 games with the New York Rangers and would be a solid seventh defender or AHL call-up in case of an injury. Jake Leschyshyn has also played in 77 career NHL games, spending time with the Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers.

The batch of players brought in on two-way contracts is young, with the oldest being Carson Meyer, a 27-year-old forward who has played 41 games in the NHL. The Sabres roster is young as a whole, though. They could have brought in veterans who may have competed for roster spots with these salaries, but instead, they bring in AHL pieces that will most likely not help next year.

Sabres' depth signing contract grade: C-

Final grade on the Buffalo Sabres 2025 Signings

The Sabres made some solid moves this offseason. Bringing back Quinn, McLeod, and Byram, who are all part of the future for the franchise, was a group of good deals. Further, the addition of Alex Lyon was a potentially great signing for the team. He does not fully fix the goaltending situation, but he will be a solid backup for Luukkonen. Still, the team lost Peterka. The trade parts they brought back, along with the signing of Danforth, will not replace that production. The depth signings to the American Hockey League do not offer a lot of promise for the immediate future of the club. They may be building in the right direction, but after this offseason, breaking the playoff drought will likely not happen in 2025-26.

Final grade for the Buffalo Sabres' 2025 free agency class: C+