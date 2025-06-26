The Buffalo Sabres have not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2010-11 season. That is currently the longest playoff drought in the NHL. Therefore, they are in a bit of a bind, as they desperately attempt to end one of the most miserable slumps in hockey. A Sabres trade for Viktor Arvidsson in the NHL offseason could help the club as they seek to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This is a team that needs that extra spark. With just over 20 million in cap space, the Sabres have some room to maneuver but also want to make the right moves. The Sabres just sent JJ Petrika to Utah in a deal that shows they are throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. Now, they need to add another forward to complement the one they just got in Josh Doan.

The Sabres have a realistic chance of trading for a forward, and the Oilers are looking to add cap space to extend Connor McDavid, so this might be a good match for both sides.

The 2025 NHL offseason will be crucial for the Sabres as they attempt to make the right moves. If the Sabres trade for Arvidsson, it could give them another depth forward who is capable of generating 50 points. It could also provide them with someone who is looking to redeem himself after a down season.

Sabres trade for Viktor Arvidsson gives them speed

A Sabres trade for Arvidsson would provide them with a veteran forward who has always been fast. Notably, one thing many hockey observers have commented on about Arvidsson is his elite skating and ability to burst through the ice. Throughout his career, he has created breakaway chances and scoring opportunities.

The Sabres don't have much of that beyond Tage Thompson and Joshua Norris. Significantly, Arvidsson consistently finds soft spots in coverage, and that has led to many points throughout his NHL career. At age 32, Arvidsson has already posted three seasons of at least 30 goals scored and is just three seasons removed from his 59-point campaign.

The Sabres just traded Petrika, so they need all the help they can get on the ice. Therefore, trading for an experienced forward like Arvidsson can be the answer.

Viktor Arvidsson gives high-energy two-way play

Arvidsson did not perform well with the Edmonton Oilers due to a variety of factors, including injuries and potentially being a poor fit for the system they were attempting to implement. He is a relentless forechecker, constantly putting pressure on the puck carrier. Although he is small at 5'10, physical play does not deter him.

Article Continues Below

Arvidsson and the Sabres could be a perfect match because they need a high-energy two-way player who can score and prevent opponents from scoring. This is very crucial for a team that ranked 29th in goals against last season. Yes, goaltending was an issue, but bad defensive play also contributed to that.

Arvidsson gives the Sabres something they haven't had in a while and is someone they could play on the second or third line. Ultimately, he would also be beneficial on the power play, the penalty kill, and in tight 5-on-5 situations.

A Viktor Arvidsson trade with a team-friendly contract

Trading for Arvidsson in the NHL offseason would also benefit the Sabres as it would not require a significant investment. Amazingly, the contract is only $4 million per season for the 2025-26 campaign. That would not be that expensive compared to other players on the roster. Arvidsson is also just 32 years old, so there is a lot of hockey life left in him.

The Sabres are paying Thompson $7.14 million this season. Meanwhile, they are paying Norris $7.95 million. Rasmus Dahlin is making $11 million, while Owen Power is making $8.35 million. Those are four players with hefty contracts for the upcoming season.

Thus, getting a guy who is half or a third of what those guys are making is an instant win. The Sabres don't need to worry about paying Arvidsson now. If they trade for him, they could let him play out the season. If he does well, and they want to keep him, the Sabres will figure out a way to extend him.

Arvidsson is not done yet and can still be a very valuable contributor to a team. While the last two seasons have not gone well, the rest of his career has proven why he has been very valuable. Arvidsson is still capable of generating 50 points in a season.

Yet, the most significant benefit from an Arvidsson trade would be his overall game and the veteran leadership he could bring to Buffalo. For a team that has not made the playoffs since 2011, it would also be great because Arvidsson was just in the Stanley Cup Final.