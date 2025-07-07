The Buffalo Sabres have had a relatively quiet offseason. Despite missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, they did not make many wholesale changes to their roster. They traded away JJ Peterka for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan in their biggest move. But Bowen Byram and the potential of an offer sheet is the latest drama coming from the Sabres camp. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, an offer sheet will not be happening with Byram.

“Buffalo elected salary arbitration with Bowen Byram, Utah with Jack McBain,” Friedman reported. What does that mean? “Now, neither player can sign an offer sheet. Since the team took them to [arbitration], the player (and agent) pick the term of the award. If they wish, both could choose two-year deals and go directly to unrestricted free agency. Still time to decide.”

The Sabres can still trade Byram this offseason, but Friedman indicated on his 32 Thoughts Podcast that Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams was not a fan of the returns offered to him. He also said that Byram has not requested a trade, which Peterka did. That could lead to a contract through arbitration, but that would not solve all of the problems.

Arbitration can end in a one-year or two-year contract, and the player decides the term. So if Byram and his agent want a one-year deal, he will be a restricted free agent again. But if they select a two-year term, Byram could play the two years with the Sabres before reaching unrestricted free agency.

The Sabres did pick up Kesselring in the Peterka trade, so they could afford to lose Byram and still have depth on the blue line. But they need talented players and are committed to keeping the young defender. This is far from the last step in the Byram-Sabres drama.