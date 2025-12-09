The Buffalo Sabres are in the middle of a six-game road trip. The Sabres just fell 7-4 to the Calgary Flames, losing the first three games of the road trip. Now, the team will be without one of their top offensive options after being injured in the game with the Flames.

Jason Zucker left the game with the Flames due to a lower-body injury. He was hurt after falling into the boards, but did return to register two assists. According to head coach Lindy Ruff, he will miss some upcoming games. Ruff addressed the injury with WGR 550 in Buffalo on Tuesday morning.

“Something happened inside the game,” Ruff said. “He missed some time in the second period and came back and played, but the initial view by our crew last night after the game is he will miss some time.”

This will be the second time in this campaign that Zucker will be missing time. The forward also missed eight games at the beginning of November due to a viral illness.

The American-born winger has played in 21 games so far this year. He has found the back of the net nine times while adding nine assists. That places him fifth on the team in points. Further, he has been a vital part of the powerplay unit. Zucker has lit the lamp five times on the man advantage while adding four helpers.

Moreover, much of his production has been recent. Since returning to the lineup on November 21st, Zucker has amassed five goals and six assists in nine games, while also registering a point in four straight. He had been playing on the third line while also getting time on the top powerplay unit. It is projected that Noah Ostlund or Isak Rosen will replace him on the NHL roster if Zucker needs to go on IR.

The Sabres are 11-14-4 so far, sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division. They continue their road trip on Tuesday night, visiting the Edmonton Oilers.