Duke men's basketball team scored a huge wire-to-wire victory over Virginia on Saturday that demonstrated they're one of the top teams in the nation. The 77-51 victory over the Cavaliers, who were ranked number 11 in the nation, showed the dominance of Duke, which features several future NBA draftees.

Cam Boozer finished with 18 points and 4 assists in 33 minutes of play. [saiah Evans led the team in scoring with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 5 three-pointers, with Patrick Ngongba II putting up 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 5 rebounds, and one three-pointer.

The Virginia Cavaliers just seemed out of sync throughout the entire game. Only one player was in double figures, and that was Thijs De Ridder. De Rittler had 16 points and two three-pointers. Duke won the first half 41-26 and never looked back, with the win clinching the top seed in the ACC tournament in March.

The win was the latest show of greatness for Duke, who is certainly a national championship contender heading into the March Madness tournament in a couple of weeks.

ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello pointed out an interesting fact about Duke's run this season.

“Duke now has five double-digit wins over ranked teams this season, per ESPN Research. That's the program's most since the 2001-02 season,” Brozello posted on his X account.

With the regular season nearing its conclusion, Duke faces off against North Carolina State on Monday at 7 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.