Blake Snell is said to be dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, with spring training underway. While many are hoping he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, it sounds like Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't believe that will be the case.

Roberts claimed there is little to no chance that the 33-year-old starting pitcher will be ready to play on Opening Day, according to Jack Harris of the California Post. It appears Snell will not pitch during spring training whatsoever, but Roberts does think Snell will at least be throwing from the mound before the start of the regular season.

“Dave Roberts provided more context on Blake Snell's status this morning. Said his opening day chances are ‘probably 0' and that it's unlikely he pitches in any Cactus League games, but expects Snell to at least be throwing off the mound by end of spring.”

Due to Snell's status, there is a chance he begins the 2026 campaign on the IL. However, that decision will ultimately be made by Dave Roberts and the Dodgers. At the very least, it's a good sign that the soon-to-be 11-year veteran is throwing the ball in a limited capacity.

His first year with the Dodgers was successful, despite missing four months of play due to a left shoulder issue. When healthy, Blake Snell served as one of the club's elite arms in the starting rotation, ending last season with a 2.35 ERA and 1.255 WHIP while recording 72 strikeouts through 61.1 innings pitched. With Snell recovering right now, Tyler Glasnow seems to be in line for the Opening Day start.