The Buffalo Sabres sat in last place in the Atlantic Division entering play Monday night. A win over the Calgary Flames would not have taken them out of the division basement. However, it would have brought them within two points of escaping. Unfortunately, Rasmus Dahlin and his teammates were unable to claim victory.

Flames forwards Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich each scored three points for their team. Dahlin scored two points for Buffalo, but his team could not overcome Calgary's offensive onslaught. The Sabres lost 7-4 on Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

This loss was Buffalo's third in a row. It was also their fifth defeat in seven contests. The Sabres have struggled mightily over the last few years, and things have become rather frustrating. Dahlin vented some of this frustration with some coarse language after Monday's loss.

“S**t game. Horrible game. That’s all I can say. The result. How the game ended. A lot of errors,” the Sabres captain said, via Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

The Flames are riding high after an early-season slump. This win marked Calgary's third in a row. Moreover, this is their seventh victory over their last 10 games. Calgary is three points clear of the Vancouver Canucks, who sit last in the Pacific Division.

In many ways, the Flames are playing the sort of hockey the Sabres have hoped to play. While Calgary is also outside of a playoff spot, they are stringing results together and giving themselves a chance to dig out of their hole. Buffalo needs to do the same if they want to end their 14-season playoff drought.

Dahlin and his teammates return to the ice on Tuesday night, looking to bounce back on the road against the Edmonton Oilers.