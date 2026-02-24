Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is still out for a few more days as he continues to recover from his knee injury, which has kept him sidelined since before the All-Star break.

Curry has missed all of their games in February, leaving the Warriors without another star following the season-ending knee injury of Jimmy Butler.

Curry's health has been a concern for the Warriors over the past few seasons, as the 37-year-old guard's body is seemingly breaking down due to his heavy mileage. Retirement may not be too far for the two-time MVP.

Despite this, NBA insider Marc Spears claimed on ESPN's “NBA Today” that Curry is still keen on suiting up again for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Steph Curry is still interested in making his second Olympic appearance. He'd be 40 years old at that time, but look, he's a shooter. He's the greatest shooter of all time. Why would you not want that on your roster?” said Spears.

“He's not yet out. Let's just say that.”

Marc Spears: "Steph Curry is still interested to make his 2nd Olympic appearance. He's not out let's just say that" 👀 pic.twitter.com/cIqfLC0fSe — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 24, 2026

Curry finally made his Olympic debut in 2024 in Paris, helping Team USA win the gold medal, highlighted by his mind-blowing performance in the final against host country France.

Curry has often said he fully enjoyed the experience. He confirmed on the “Mind the Game” podcast of Team USA teammate LeBron James that he is not closing the door on playing anew in the Olympics, especially since it will be played on home soil.

If he indeed suits up in Los Angeles, Curry will banner a roster that might feature Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, and Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg, among others.