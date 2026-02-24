North Carolina football took center stage inside a packed basketball arena Monday night as former head coach Mack Brown received a thunderous ovation at the Dean Smith Center. The tribute came during a first-half timeout of the Tar Heels’ 77–74 win over Louisville and served as a reminder of Brown’s impact on the Tar Heels football program across two memorable stints in Chapel Hill. The moment bridged eras in a single spotlight for a fan base still adjusting to the Bill Belichick era as the UNC football coach heads into just his second year with the university.

Brown, the all-time winningest coach in North Carolina football history, stepped down after the 2024 season and has since said he is at peace with his departure. His resume in Chapel Hill includes an ACC title game appearance, a New Year’s Six bowl berth, and the development of star quarterback Drake Maye into a first-round pick. That track record helped explain why the Dean Smith Center crowd rose as one when the former Tar Heels football coach walked to midcourt.

InsideCarolina, a prominent Tar Heels outlet, captured the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter) by posting a courtside photo and full description of the ceremony. Their wording matched what fans inside the building saw as Brown soaked in one more ovation from the Carolina faithful.

📸Former UNC football coach Mack Brown received a warm welcome inside the Smith Center as he was being honored. He was accompanied on the court by Bill Belichick, Chancellor Lee Roberts and the incoming Athletic Director, Steve Newmark. IC Photos by Jim Hawkins and Spencer… pic.twitter.com/AdJrnNtntG — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) February 24, 2026

For North Carolina football, the night worked as both a thank you and a handoff. Brown’s legacy remains part of the school's football identity, even as the UNC football coaching transition continues under Belichick and a new athletics leadership structure. With the former New England Patriots head coach entering his second season after a rough 4–8 debut where the team missed bowl season entirely, the Tar Heels used one in-game tribute to show they can honor their past while still betting on what comes next.