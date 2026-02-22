Jack Hughes scored 1:41 into overtime to give Team USA a thrilling 2-1 gold-medal game victory over Canada on Sunday in Milan. It's Team USA's first gold medal in men's hockey since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” and it came on the 46-year anniversary of that game.

JACK HUGHES GOLDEN GOAL FOR USA GOLD 🥇pic.twitter.com/NVqNm79oP7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2026

The Americans won despite getting outshot 42-28, with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck standing on his head all game. Team USA went 6-0 in Milan.

Sidney Crosby didn't suit up for Canada in this gold-medal thriller, missing his second consecutive game in these Olympics after getting injured in the quarterfinal.

Team USA struck first early in the first period, with Matt Boldy lighting the lamp to give the Americans the lead.

Matt Boldy has opened the scoring in the Gold medal game for USA 🙌pic.twitter.com/76Tvw2FcfI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2026

That lead miraculously held until late in the second period, when Cale Makar delivered the equalizer.

Cale Makar makes it 1-1 for Canada!pic.twitter.com/ttlfzxk1Ci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2026

Makar's goal came after a sustained Team Canada assault on Hellebuyck. Team USA was even able to kill off a 5-on-3 Canadian advantage at one point, with Hellebuyck standing on his head throughout the game to keep the Americans alive.

Brock Faber nearly gave Team USA the lead right back, only to go off the post.

Each team had their chances in the third period, with Team USA getting a late four-minute power play. But the Americans couldn't score, and their own penalty during the power play gave Canada a brief man advantage at the end of regulation.

That didn't result in anything either, setting up the thrilling OT finish with Hughes netting the golden goal and immediately getting swarmed by his teammates. It was an incredible moment nearly 50 years since that last gold in men's hockey.

The Americans went two-for-two in overtime gold-medal victories over Canada in Milan, with the women's team also winning 2-1 in the extra frame.