USC football officially enters game week for the 2025 season. The Trojans have already earned some way-too-early predictions a month ago. But it's time to get more bold.

The nation watched USC go unranked in the first AP Top 25 poll. Other national outlets don't sound high on the Trojans either.

Lincoln Riley remains a big reason behind the skepticism. His Trojans dipped in the victories category since his first season. Riley already is slammed with a poor ROI. He faces a critical season four in the Los Angeles region.

Riley reignited some momentum, however, via college football recruiting. USC delivered the No. 15 recruiting class for 2025, but sit at No. 1 for 2026 per On3/Rivals. He's bringing back intriguing talent who'll help dictate how the '25 season goes.

Time for one last set of bold predictions before Missouri State pulls into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Lincoln Riley won't make QB change for USC

Prized five-star Husan Longstreet will see action. In mop up duty for USC.

Riley mentioned that Jayden Maiava has shown growth. This signals the strong vote in confidence for the past college football transfer portal addition out of UNLV.

Maiava delivered hot-and-cold moments in USC. He tossed three interceptions in his last Trojans game. But that contest witnessed four touchdowns too — in the 35-31 win over Texas A&M.

Riley is coaching for his job this season. He needs to rely on an older QB in this scenario. Longstreet will fuel intrigue. But Riley needs to only play his true freshman extensively if Maiava goes down with an injury.

USC will produce a 1,000-yard WR

Here's when you know when Riley's offense underachieved: When his offense didn't produce a 1,000-yard wideout.

Makai Lemon led the way with only 764 yards. Ja'Kobi Lane followed him with 525 — but scored 12 receiving touchdowns. Lane is good to go too with Riley providing an update on his May foot break.

Lemon and Lane are generating NFL Draft buzz. But which one scales the century mark?

Lemon is turning heads during fall camp. But Lane completes his comeback journey by hitting past 1,000 yards. He'll draw league intrigue with his impressive 6-foot-4, 201-pound frame and his mix of speed.

Eric Gentry becomes Rob Ryan's first USC All-American

New linebackers coach Rob Ryan is one intriguing USC newcomer. He already unleashed unique energy during his first press conference.

But he's verbally illustrated how athletic Eric Gentry is. Even boldly claiming Gentry can cover Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Brock Bowers.

Gentry is the most experienced linebacker returning. Meaning the Super Bowl winning assistant will rely on Gentry heavily.

That means All-American potential for Gentry. He brings the “vines” that Ryan covets at LB. Ryan won with long-armed LBs like Mike Vrabel and Willie McGinest with the New England Patriots. Now Gentry looks next to thrive under the renown LB coach and past defensive coordinator.

USC will roll with this HC after 2025: Riley

Riley keeps his job in the Land of Troy beyond 2025.

Trojan fans have grown restless with him. But the stars are aligned for Riley to remain put.

Defending champion Ohio State isn't on the schedule. Neither is the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten Conference Penn State. Oregon presents the toughest conference road contest — on Nov. 22. Heck even Notre Dame is dealing with missing pieces from its national title game run.

USC and Riley are presented a smoother schedule this time. They open at home for the first two weeks. Renewed recruiting tactics and the notable changes on the coaching staff lead into a stronger 2025…and Riley coming back for '26.