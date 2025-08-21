The Buffalo Sabres are breaking records, but for all the wrong reasons. They just missed the playoffs for a 14th straight season, an NHL record by four full years. The Sabres did not make many impactful moves in NHL Free Agency. With the moves Buffalo made, if they are going to snap their playoff drought, there needs to be some major breakout performances.

One of the players who had continued to show progression for the team was JJ Peterka. After a 32-point performance in 2022-23, he would increase to 50 points the next year, and then 68 points in 2024-25. He was a restricted free agent this summer and was traded to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan.

Meanwhile, other star players need to return to their peak. One example is Tage Thompson, who had a career high of 94 points in 2022-23, but dropped to 56 points the next year. He did rebound some in 2024-25, finding the back of the net 44 times, but with just 28 assists, good for 72 total points.

The Sabres did score well in 2024-25, sitting eighth in the NHL overall. They will need to replace their second-highest scorer from 2024-25 with Peterka now in Utah, though. They also struggled on the powerplay, sitting 24th in the NHL. Meanwhile, the team was tied for 29th in the league in goals against while 23rd on the penalty kill.

As the club tries to move forward and erase past misfortune, these are three candidates who could breakout in 2025-26.

Could Devon Levi become a reliable goaltender?

The goaltending situation in Buffalo was dreadful in 2024-25. James Reimer spent most of the year as the backup, going 10-8-2 with a 2.90 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. He was the top netminder statistically for the team during the season. Reimer is still a free agent and not expected back in Buffalo. The team brought in Alex Lyon, but he also struggled at times in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been the primary goaltender. He was 24-24-5 with a 3.20 goals against average in 2024-25. In his career, he has a .898 save percentage and a 3.06 goals against average.

If Luukkonen continues to struggle, it should be time to give Devon Levi another chance. Levi was just recently signed by the Sabres to a contract extension. The netminder has not been great at the NHL level so far in his career, going 17-17-2 with a 3.29 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

Still, he has shown promise in the AHL. In 2024-25, he was 25-13-4 with a 2.20 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. Both of those marks were top six in the AHL. If goaltending continues to be an issue, Levi could get another chance at the NHL level and potentially help the Sabres improve at the position.

Jiri Kulich is primed to shine for Sabres

Jiri Kulich was the No. 28 overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft by Buffalo. The Czech forward broke into the NHL for one game in 2023-24, but would play in 62 contests in 2024-25, finding the back of the net 15 times while adding nine assists. He showed some sparks during the regular season. Between December and January, he amassed 14 of his 24 points in just 20 games.

In his other 42 games, he would chip in just 10 points. Kulich showed to be a solid two-way player, with 36 blocked shots and 40 hits in the regular season. He also improved at the faceoff dot throughout the year. Kulich is currently projected to be on the top line with Zach Benson and Tage Thompson, which should also increase his offensive output. It is about putting together a full season of consistency if he is going to breakthrough in 2025-26 — and Kulich has the talent.

The Sabres find JJ Peterka's roster replacement

The Sabres need to find a way to replace Peterka, and Jack Quinn may be that man. The former first-round pick of the club was just awarded a two-year contract extension. He broke into the NHL for the first time in 2021-22, scoring a goal and adding an assist in two games. He had a solid first full season in the NHL, chipping in 14 goals and helping with another 23, good for 37 points. Injuries would derail his 2023-24 campaign, but he showed signs of a breakout in that year, with 19 points in just 27 games. Then in 2024-25, he would manage 39 points in 74 games.

Quinn's advanced stats in 2023-24 show the potential he has. He was averaging 1.28 goals per 60 minutes of play, with 1.42 assists. He had by far the highest IPP, individual point percentage, of his career, contributing a point 86.36 percent of the time when a goal was scored with him on the ice. His goal-scoring rate, IPP, high danger scoring chances created rate, and expected goal rates in 2023-24 would have all been career highs for Peterka. He has the skill to be the replacement, but now needs to do it for a full season.

The Sabres have been a pitiful franchise for over a decade. Instead of a complete roster overhaul heading into 2025-26, they banked on their current players. There is still quite a bit of talent on this roster. Levi has shown the ability at the AHL level, but needs to translate that and help fix Buffalo's goaltending woes. Meanwhile, Kulich and Quinn have both shown immense promise and look to take the next step.

If all three players can breakout, it's reasonable to assume that the Sabres will not find themselves in the basement of the NHL — and they could even be challenging for a playoff spot when all is said and done.