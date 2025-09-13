The Calgary Flames are preparing for an important 2025-26 season. The likes of Nazem Kadri and Dustin Wolf nearly led this team to a playoff spot as a rookie. Wolf's performance earned the Flames goaltender a long-term contract extension, in fact. Overall, the 2024-25 season is one Calgary hopes to build upon in the coming months.

It's hard to get as close to the playoffs as the Flames did without actually making it. They finished with the same number of points as the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Wild Card race. However, St. Louis owned the tiebreaker, and as a result, they made the postseason while the Flames watched the proceedings at home.

Calgary did not make any splash moves this summer beyond giving Wolf an extension. The Flames have faith in their current group to claim the points they missed during the 2024-25 campaign. And they hope Wolf can sustain his play as one of the best goalies in the league from last year.

The Flames begin their season on October 8th against the Edmonton Oilers. This is going to be a long season, and they are beginning it with another edition of the Battle of Alberta. What will this season have in store for Calgary? Here are two bold predictions for the 2025-26 season.

Flames pull trigger on Nazem Kadri trade

The Flames signed Nazem Kadri to be their top line center following the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Kadri was coming off a career season and a Cup triumph with the Colorado Avalanche. And Calgary hoped he could provide the same elite production in their lineup.

Kadri has not played to the same level he did in Colorado. However, he has remained a very effective player for the Flames. Over the last three seasons, the Stanley Cup champion center has scored 88 goals and 198 points in 246 games. He has been one of the team's best players since signing his long-term contract.

The Flames would certainly like to keep Kadri without a doubt. In saying this, the current NHL landscape makes a player like Kadri extremely valuable. He is a legitimate top-six center who would provide high-level offensive production for a contending team. With much of the league looking for a second-line anchor, he would be in very high demand.

The Flames will do their best to withstand the urge to trade Kadri. However, the offers will become too good to ignore. This season, Calgary swings a “hockey trade” that sends Kadri out of town. In return, the Flames get a package of assets including a young, NHL-caliber center who can play in the top-six.

Yegor Sharangovich figures things out

In 2023, the Flames traded Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils around the NHL Draft. In return, the Flames acquired forward Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick. The 2023-24 season saw Sharagovich become a top-six scoring option. However, he struggled mightily in 2024-25.

The Belarusian forward recorded his first 30+ goal season as a debutant in Calgary. This led to a big contract extension for him, as well. His sophomore campaign, though, wasn't as great. Sharangovich scored just 17 goals and 32 points while seeing a decrease in ice time.

As cliche as it sounds, good players don't forget how to play hockey. And Sharangovich is a good hockey player. He struggled this past season, but the Flames forward will bounce back. Look for Sharangovich to put up at least 25 goals as Calgary chases a playoff spot in 2025-26.