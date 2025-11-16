New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid was fined $17,389 for a hit to Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young that drew a flag and wiped out what looked like an interception by Demario Davis on the Panthers’ opening drive, Athletic reporter Joe Person confirmed on X, formerly Twitter.

The play changed the tone early in the Saints’ 17-7 win in Charlotte. Demario Davis appeared to pick off Young down the sideline, but officials threw a flag for a blow to the head/neck area on Young, negating the turnover and keeping the drive alive before the Panthers settled for seven points. The league later deemed Reid’s hit worthy of discipline.

The fine arrived while New Orleans enjoys its Week 11 bye, giving Reid time to appeal if he chooses. The hit came in a game the Saints won largely on defense and complementary offense. Rookie Tyler Shough threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns as New Orleans held Carolina to 175 total yards. The ESPN box score underlined the defensive performance that carried the team.

Reid, a veteran whose knack for big plays has followed him from Kansas City to New Orleans, made the kind of aggressive effort coaches want, but the NFL’s player-safety focus left little room for contact near the head and neck. The $17,389 fine lands with other Week 10 discipline the league announced and reflects a continuing emphasis on reducing hits that target a passer’s head or neck.

Saints coach staff have defended hard-nosed play, but they also must navigate evolving safety rules that can turn a game-changing play into a costly penalty and, now, a fine. For New Orleans, the headline remains the win and a defense that helped snap a skid; for Reid, the brass-tacks consequence is a payroll hit and, possibly, a conversation about how to keep playing physical without crossing the league’s line.