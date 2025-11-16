Alabama football's College Football Playoffs pursuit absorbed a big hit Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Oklahoma did more than pull off a wild finish in its 23-21 road win. The Crimson Tide hit a new low during the third quarter — ultimately playing into the loss.

The Tide lost control of the football multiple times, but hit their third turnover before the fourth quarter arrived. Mike Rodak of Bama 247 revealed that mark is a new season-high for the Tide.

Kalen DeBoer acknowledged that the mistakes became costly in the end via Rodak.

“Most the snaps, we played pretty good football. It was the ones that were big that really hurt us,” DeBoer said after the loss.

Notable streak also snapped during Alabama-Oklahoma

The three turnovers weren't the only glaring number attached to the Tide in this Southeastern Conference showdown.

Per Rodak, Alabama witnessed this streak snap at the hands of the Sooners.

“Today ended a 22-game winning streak for Alabama on homecoming. It's previous loss in a homecoming game came against LSU in 2001,” Rodak posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The two-point loss left Alabama fans in shambles. Oklahoma boosted its CFP chances plus pursuit of the SEC title by winning.

Alabama isn't out of both pictures yet. But now ‘Bama needs lots of external factors to play into its favor for a postseason berth. Most fans now point to the Iron Bowl contest in two weeks against Auburn that'll decide the Tide's fate.

But now OU holds the tiebreaker edge over Alabama by beating the Tide. Alabama now needs Texas A&M, Georgia (who they defeated earlier in 2025) and Ole Miss to stumble once or twice to boost its SEC title game/CFP chances.