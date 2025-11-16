When it comes to defensive players at the college football level, few are as exciting as Jacob Rodriguez, the do-it-all linebacker from Texas Tech who has forced his way into the Heisman conversation through his once-in-a-lifetime season in Lubbock.

And in Week 12, Rodriguez strengthened that case even further with another exemplary showing, recording nine tackles, a pass defensed, and a particularly sweet interception in the Red Raiders' 48-9 routing of the UCF Knights, tying him for the most picks of any linebacker in the nation.

Discussing his chances of securing the Heisman as a linebacker, a feat not seen since , Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire told reporters after the BYU game that he feels Rodriguez deserves to be in consideration, as the award isn't just for the best quarterback in the nation, but player in general.

“The Heisman is given to the best football player. It's not given to the best quarterback; they have awards for that,” McGuire said via ESPN. “If you can't say that Jacob Rodriguez, at his position, is not playing at an elite level, as good anybody in the country. … That kid deserves to be part of that.”

Considering Rodriguez began his college career as a three-star quarterback at Virginia, his transformation into a player worthy of even being in the Heisman conversation is a pretty incredible accomplishment. Will he win it? Only time will tell, but considering he keeps doing things that other defenders, not just linebackers, can't, his legend and case will continue to grow with each passing week.