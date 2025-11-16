After watching a Texas state trooper bump into and then berate South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor after scoring an 80-yard touchdown against Texas A&M, Stephen A. Smith couldn't wait until Monday to comment on the situation.

Taking to social media to discuss the situation, the ESPN personality held nothing back, blasting the officer for interfering with the player he was meant to protect, a fact that should have been obvious, considering Harbor and his teammates were all in uniform.

“This is a no-brainer to me. Nyck Harbor from South Carolina catches a pass, scampers down the field for a damn long touchdown run. Runs into the tunnel because he's holding his hamstring, and then his teammates come to help him because they know that something must be wrong because he kept going in there and he's holding his hamstring. He comes back out. You can see the officer at the stadium walking in between two players and literally bumps into both of them and flexes his arms out before turning around and telling them to get on out of here and all of this other stuff,” Smith declared.

Article Continues Below

“We saw it. It's clear as day. It's an automatic suspension. The man shouldn't be allowed to work the game again. What you doing messing with a player like that for? Wasn't somebody in street clothes that you didn't know was a player. You knew exactly who it was. You knew it was a player for South Carolina. You knew that and you did it anyway. There's nothing to think about here. There's no argument. There's no excuse on the part of the behavior of the officer. He shouldn't even be allowed to cover the games anymore. Indefinitely should be suspended.”

Fortunately for Stephen A. Smith, the officer has been “relieved of game-day duties” and will not be working future Texas A&M games, or any other college football games for that matter, any time soon.